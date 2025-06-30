Rajeev Bindal set to retain BJP Himachal Pradesh president post unopposed

Putting to rest weeks of speculation over the new BJP president in Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Bindal is all set to retain the top post.

On Monday, the outgoing president Bindal filed his nomination at the BJP state headquarters in the presence of senior party leaders, including BJP National Vice President Saudan Singh, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state in-charge Shrikant Sharma, and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon.

BJP election in-charge Rajeev Bhardwaj confirmed that only a single nomination had been received for the post.

Three sets of nominations in support of Bindal’s candidacy were submitted by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and former state BJP chiefs.

With no other nominations received, Bindal is set to retain his position unopposed at the helm of the state unit.

Bindal, who has served as the BJP’s Himachal Pradesh president since 2020, will be entering his third term. A trusted confidant of BJP National President JP Nadda, he is credited with strengthening the party’s organizational structure and expanding its grassroots presence.

His reappointment signals the party’s intent to maintain continuity in leadership ahead of the crucial 2027 Assembly elections and to build on its electoral groundwork.

Sources within the BJP indicated that several names had been under consideration for the top post, including some sitting MLAs and younger party leaders.

A five-time MLA and former Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Bindal has a strong support base across several districts, especially in the Sirmaur and Solan regions.

According to the election schedule, his name will be formally announced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on July 1 in Shimla.