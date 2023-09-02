Union Minister and state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi has said that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has taken out ‘Dev Darshan Yatra’ for the success of the ‘Parivartan Yatra’.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, “I have heard about Raje’s religious visit. As far as I know she has gone on a religious pilgrimage to pray for the success of the Parivartan Yatra.”

Raje on Friday visited Charbhuja, Nathdwara and Tripura Sundari temples.

Speaking on senior MLA Kailash Meghwal, who levied allegations on Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Joshi said that BJP will not tolerate indiscipline.

“Kailash Meghwal has the nature of speaking other than the party line. He is a senior leader, he is requested not to do this. He should reply by expressing regret in the notice,” said Joshi.

Regarding ED’s action in the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Union Minister said that we cannot close our eyes if these people (Congress) indulge in corruption. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started this scheme with the aim of providing taps to every household, but these people have started corruption in this too. According to my information, one of their ministers is directly involved in this. Now if corruption is done then ED will definitely come. The case will go to the court, whoever is guilty will be punished.