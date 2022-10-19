Rajasthan to set up 500 mobile police units parallel

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday, approved a proposal to set up f 500 new mobile units for strengthening and modernisation of the Police Department on the lines of 108 ambulances (dial 100 & 112).

As per the proposal, these mobile units will be connected to Abhay Command Center (Dial 100/Dial 112). There will be a head constable and two constables for each unit to work 24X7. About 500 vehicles are proposed to be hired for the formation of units. These units will be manned by the personnel available in the police.

With this decision, the efficiency and reach of the police will increase and there will be ease in resolving the problems of the common man. With the formation of these mobile units, police patrolling will increase to curb criminal incidents.

Canal Circle Complex

In another decision, the CM approved a Rs 93-crore grant for the construction of a new building in Indira Gandhi Canal Circle Complex.

With this decision, a major construction work of this seven-storey building will be done in Indira Gandhi Canal Circle Complex located in Ambedkar Circle, Jaipur.

According to the proposal, for various commissions and statutory bodies, 68 chambers (for chairpersons of commissions/boards/corporations/committees and others formed under the state government) in the premises of Indira Gandhi Canal Board, and basement parking, 14 conference halls would be built. The construction work of this building will be done in three phases.

It is noteworthy here that the CM had made this announcement in his fiscal budget of 2022-23.