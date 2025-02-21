Himachal govt to introduce Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Act in Legislative Assembly

The Himachal Pradesh government is planning to introduce the Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Act in the upcoming Budget session, starting on March 10, to strengthen legal provisions, impose stricter penalties on repeat offenders and promote rehabilitation for addicts and first-time minor offenders.

Stating this here on Friday, a government spokesperson said that the state government is intensifying its efforts to combat drug abuse.

State government under the leadership of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also decided to take stern action against employees involved in drug trafficking, he said.

“The government is taking strict action against police personnel and government employees found involved in drug trafficking,” he said.

He said that the Police Department, in collaboration with various enforcement agencies, has successfully dismantled drug networks, confiscated illicit assets and taken stringent legal action against offenders under the NDPS Act and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988.

In addition to enforcement measures, awareness campaigns are being conducted regularly to educate people about the dangers of drug abuse, he added.

During year 2024, 45 proposals for preventive detention were submitted, compared to none until 2022 and four detention orders were sanctioned against repeat offenders, he said.

“Cracking down on drug-related assets, the government confiscated illegal properties worth Rs. 9 crore in 2024 and initiated a systematic drive to seal and demolish properties linked to drug activities. To further disrupt drug supply chains and dismantle trafficking networks, 40–50 locations were searched for the first time in the state. The government is also prioritizing the up-gradation of forensic labs to enhance investigative capabilities.

To strengthen enforcement, the state government has approved a Special Task Force (STF) on Narcotics and Organized Crime, which will be a dedicated unit with the necessary resources, powers and autonomy to exclusively focus on narcotics, drug trafficking and organized crime.

“In 2024, the Police Department seized 368.20 kg of Charas, 36.20 kg of Opium, 11.14 kg of Heroin, 668.67 kg of Poppy Husk and 33.64 kg of Ganja. Additionally, 37,20,654 cannabis plants and 3,78,152 poppy plants were destroyed, while 2,89,68,041 psychotropic substance tablets were seized. The police also arrested 2,515 individuals involved in drug-related activities,” he informed.

Reaffirming its commitment to making Himachal Pradesh drug-free, he said, that the government is determined to eradicate drug abuse through stringent law enforcement, coordinated action and active public participation.