Rajasthan to implement ‘One State, One Election’ for municipal bodies in November

Rajasthan is set to introduce the concept of ‘One State, One Election’ in its urban civic bodies, with polls for all 305 municipal bodies scheduled to be held simultaneously in November.

Local Bodies and Urban Development Minister Jhabbar Singh Kharra, speaking at a function on Tuesday, confirmed that the elections will take place in a single phase.

The government has appointed administrators in approximately 100 municipalities, replacing elected chairpersons and executives after the completion of their terms.

The current term of about 50 municipal bodies will end in December, while another 90 will see their terms conclude by January next year.

“As a result, elections for all 305 municipal bodies will be conducted together in November this year,” Minister Kharra stated.

The ongoing process of delimitation and reconstitution of wards is expected to be completed by May, paving the way for the elections.

Rajasthan has 13 municipal corporations, 52 municipal councils, and around 240 municipal committees that will participate in the simultaneous polls later this year.