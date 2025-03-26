Rajasthan Speaker Devnani urges youth to join value-based politics, praises Nehru’s leadership

Rajasthan State Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has encouraged young people to participate in value-based politics, invoking former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for his ability to respect and listen to opponents.

Speaking at the state-level Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad held here on Wednesday, Speaker Devnani emphasized the importance of integrity and ethical conduct in politics.

“Youth should enter politics, but they should not indulge in dirty politics. Carve your path to success without pulling others down. Bringing down opponents fosters distrust and a lack of confidence,” said Devnani, a seasoned multi-term legislator.

Recalling the Nehruvian era, he remarked: “When Nehru was Prime Minister, he would listen to opposition leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Madhu Limaye, adopting and implementing good ideas and suggestions from them.”

However, he expressed concern over the current political atmosphere.

“Times have changed, and a prevailing sense of distrust has taken serious dimensions. It is painful to witness the state of affairs in Parliament and assemblies, where attempts to gain power by misleading or appeasing people have become worrisome,” he added.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully also advised young people to approach politics with a professional and ethical mindset. He cautioned them against blindly following political narratives, urging them to conduct independent research to arrive at the truth.

“Do not accept what BJP or Congress leaders tell you at face value. Research, find the truth, and then act accordingly,” Jully said.

Addressing concerns about parents discouraging their children from entering politics, he asserted, “Only by engaging youth in politics can we introduce fresh ideas and perspectives into the political arena.”

The event, held in the Rajasthan Assembly Hall and organized by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, saw the participation of 140 young individuals from across the state. The three best participants will be selected to represent Rajasthan at the national-level Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad.