Rajasthan Speaker Devnani recommends SIT probe into Bijaynagar blackmailing case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being set up to conduct a comprehensive probe into the infamous Bijaynagar blackmailing and sexual exploitation case.

According to official sources, a delegation of people from Bijaynagar met Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani in Ajmer on Saturday evening and submitted a memorandum in connection with the blackmailing and sexual exploitation of minor schoolgirls in their town.

Advertisement

The Speaker spoke to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police over the phone and asked them to constitute an SIT and arrest the remaining culprits at the earliest, besides tracing the source of funding for those involved in such heinous acts of blackmailing, rape, and exploitation.

Advertisement

He also directed them to take swift action against illegal encroachments made by the accused.

Due action was being taken on the Speaker’s directions, an official spokesperson said.

A total bandh was observed in Ajmer on Saturday, and a massive protest march was taken out, demanding a speedy trial and stringent punishment for the culprits. Later, a delegation of the bandh organisers submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through District Collector Lok Bandhu.

Demonstrations were also staged in Bijaynagar town in Beawar district and some other towns in the past 10 days since the infamous case of blackmailing and sexual exploitation of minor girls evoked a strong reaction in many districts across the state.

Besides blackmailing and exploitation, allegations have also emerged from certain quarters that the girls were being “forced into religious conversions”.

So far, 12 accused have been arrested in this connection.