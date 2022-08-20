Rajasthan speaker to attend Commonwealth Parliamentarians’ meet

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi will attend the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) meeting in Canada and visit four nations to study the parliamentary functioning from August 22-26. Assembly Secretary Mahavir Prasad Sharma will also accompany him.

Dr Joshi, who is the president of CPA-Rajasthan, will also visit the US, Netherlands and Switzerland on a study visit on Parliamentary Practice after attending the CPA conference. Dr. Joshi will also participate in the meetings to be held there with various public representatives including MPs and mayors.