Rajasthan speaker to attend Commonwealth Parliamentarians’ meet

Dr. CP Joshi will also visit four nations to study the parliamentary functioning from August 22-26. Assembly Secretary Mahavir Prasad Sharma will also accompany him.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | August 20, 2022 3:31 pm

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi will attend the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) meeting in Canada and visit four nations to study the parliamentary functioning from August 22-26. Assembly Secretary Mahavir Prasad Sharma will also accompany him.

Dr Joshi, who is the president of CPA-Rajasthan, will also visit the US, Netherlands and Switzerland on a study visit on Parliamentary Practice after attending the CPA conference. Dr. Joshi will also participate in the meetings to be held there with various public representatives including MPs and mayors.

