4 MLAs take oath in Assembly amid BJP boycott

Four newly-elected MLAs, Mukut Mani Adhikari, Krishna Kalyani, Supti Pandey and Madhuparna Thakur, took their oath in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee today.

The BJP members were absent during the oath-taking ceremony, claiming that the oath was not being conducted according to the constitution. However, chief minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed these claims, stating that the oath was being conducted in accordance with the constitution and would be a landmark in the history of India and Bengal.

She even read out the relevant provisions from the Constitution in the Assembly. The MLAs arrived at the Assembly chamber on the Speaker’s instructions for the ceremony. Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj was the first to take his oath, followed by Mukut Mani Adhikari from Ranaghat South, who took his oath in the names of Harichand and Guruchand Thakur. Madhuparna Thakur from Bagdah also took her oath in their names. After the oath, she touched the feet of the chief minister as a mark of respect. Supti Pandey from Maniktala was the last to take oath.

There had been tension between the Legislative Assembly and the Raj Bhavan regarding the oath-taking of these MLAs, similar to the previous cases of Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar. On Monday, the Speaker announced that the four new MLAs would take their oath on Tuesday as per tradition.

The Assembly had not received any positive response from the Raj Bhavan by Monday, leading to this arrangement. The BJP claimed that the oath ceremony was not as per the Constitution, which was refuted by the chief minister. She mentioned that the Speaker had administered the oath following five provisions. Mamata emphasized that both the constitution and conventions should be upheld to preserve democracy, citing India’s historical precedents.

The chief minister also mentioned the letter from the Governor to Sayantika and Reyat, stating their oath was unconstitutional and might result in a fine of Rs 500 each. Addressing the Governor indirectly, Mamata criticized him for not being present to administer the oath and wasting a month of the new MLAs’ time. She emphasized that the Speaker has the authority to administer the oath and that the Assembly followed proper procedures. She thanked the Speaker and noted that the Assembly comprises 50 per cent women 50% men. The Trinamul Congress parliamentary party also submitted a condemnation proposal under Section 169 regarding NEET, presented by Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.