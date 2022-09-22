Rajasthan records Rs.27501 cr tax collection in 2021-22

With efficient financial management, the Rajasthan government has achieved a new target of tax collection of Rs.27,501 crore in 2021-22 as against Rs.12,137 crore collected during the previous BJP regime in 2017-18. The credit for the rise in tax collection goes to effective checks on tax evasion by traders.

Similarly, the GST collection has touched a high of 32.5 percent in the stipulated year which was higher than that of neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, the Education Minister and Minister-in charge (Finance) Dr B D Kalla replied to a debate on a bill on the Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax (Amendment), 2022 in the legislative assembly today.

As per the bill passed in the House by a voice vote, the registration will not be cancelled if return is not filed for six months, and a new credit note insurance system will also start, Dr Kalla assured the House after the debate participated by nine legislators.

The Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 was enacted with a view to make a provision for levy and collection of tax on intra-State supply of goods or services or both by the State Government and the amendment in this bill made to provide a number clarifications as adopted by the Union Government.

Dr. Kalla in his reply said, “Many facilities are being given to the dealers in the bill, which will also increase the revenue of the state government. The Input Credit Tax has been reformed in the Bill. Interest will now be payable after using the credit tax on incorrect claim of input credit tax by the dealer. Also, a system for issuing credit notes has been included in the Bill. Dr. Kalla said that a provision has also been included in the bill that the registration will not be canceled if the return is not filed for 6 months”.

Dr. Kalla said that when the GST was implemented in the year 2017, the Center had given an assurance of 14 per cent increase in the income and if this increase does not happen, the Center had also given assurance of recharge. He said that the assurance was not fulfilled by the Center and a sum of Rs. 3780 crore is outstanding from Rajasthan. The Chief Minister has written a few letters to the Central Government for the compensation amount, on which no action has been taken so far.