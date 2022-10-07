Rajasthan Ratna Awards presented to prominent personalities

Rajasthan Ratna Awards, an annual feature to felicitate personalities in various developmental and novel fields, were today given away to six persons including two Justices, Dalveer Bhandari & R M Lodha, two Industrialists, Anil Agarwal & L N Mittal, one urdu poet, Sheen Kauf Nizam and promoter of Rajasthani music, K C Malu, for their outstanding contribution in their respective careers.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented a cash of Rs.one lakh, a citation, a shawl, and a memento to the recipients on the first day of ‘Invest Rajasthan’ conclave.