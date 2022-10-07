Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Rajasthan Ratna Awards presented to prominent personalities

Rajasthan Ratna Awards presented to prominent personalities

Rajasthan Ratna Awards, an annual feature to felicitate personalities in various developmental and novel fields, were today given away to six persons.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | October 8, 2022 12:09 am

Rajasthan Ratna Awards presented to prominent personalities

Rajasthan Ratna Awards, an annual feature to felicitate personalities in various developmental and novel fields, were today given away to six persons including two Justices, Dalveer Bhandari &  R M Lodha, two Industrialists, Anil Agarwal & L N Mittal, one urdu poet, Sheen Kauf Nizam and promoter of Rajasthani music, K C Malu, for their outstanding contribution in their respective careers.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented a cash of Rs.one lakh, a citation, a shawl, and a memento to the recipients on the first day of ‘Invest Rajasthan’ conclave.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Two-day 'Invest Rajasthan-2022' summit to commence tomorrow
Gehlot hints at advancing the Raj budget in view of assembly polls
Rajasthan Ratna Awards conferred on business tycoons, justices, poet