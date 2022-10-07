Rajasthan Ratna Awards presented to prominent personalities

Rajasthan Ratna Awards, an annual feature to felicitate personalities in various developmental and novel fields, were today given away to six persons including two Justices, Dalveer Bhandari & R M Lodha, two Industrialists, Anil Agarwal & L N Mittal, one urdu poet, Sheen Kauf Nizam and promoter of Rajasthani music, K C Malu, for their outstanding contribution in their respective careers.
इनमें न्याय के क्षेत्र से अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय न्यायालय में नियुक्त न्यायधीश श्री दलवीर भंडारी, भारत के पूर्व मुख्य न्यायधीश श्री आरएम लोढ़ा, उद्योग के क्षेत्र से वेदान्ता ग्रुप के चेयरमेन श्री अनिल अग्रवाल pic.twitter.com/Qzuqbsuf9x
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented a cash of Rs.one lakh, a citation, a shawl, and a memento to the recipients on the first day of ‘Invest Rajasthan’ conclave.
आर्सेलर मित्तल के चेयरमेन श्री एलएन मित्तल तथा कला के क्षेत्र में प्रसिद्ध निर्माता श्री केसी मालू व प्रसिद्ध उर्दू शायर श्री शीन काफ निजाम को ‘राजस्थान रत्न’ पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया। pic.twitter.com/D0WqHeNTTo
