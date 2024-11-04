Rajasthan: Rape-cum-murder convict gets capital punishment

A local court here on Monday awarded capital punishment to a convict in a case of rape and gruesome killing of a minor girl of Mavli town in this district in March last year.

The POCSO Court-(II) Judge Sanjay Kumar Bhatnagar slapped the convict Kamlesh with death penalty and also awarded four-year imprisonment to his parents for destroying evidence and concealing the crime committed by their son.

The court convicted the main accused Kamlesh, 21, and his parents a week ago.

However, the court deferred the pronouncement of punishment to November 4 on the request from the counsel of the convicts.

Accordingly, the court today pronounced the punishment ordering hanging unto death for Kamlesh and four-year jail terms for parents.

The court, however, allowed time to the convicts for filing appeal against the verdict. The court also granted bail to Kamlesh’s parents until the filing of appeal.

As per the prosecution, the convict on March 29, 2023 had lured the victim to his home on pretext of giving her chocolate and raped her there and then resorted to extreme cruelty by killing the victim and chopping her body into 10 pieces.

Later, he threw the body pieces in a dilapidated hut in a deserted place. Acting on the FIR about the disappearance of the girl at Mavli police station, the police recovered the body on April 1, 2023.