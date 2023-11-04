Rajasthan polls: Fresh infighting in BJP after Yoonus Khan, Kaka Sundarlal’s son denied tickets

Days ahead of assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a new hurdle in Rajasthan where two of its prominent leaders – former minister Yoonus Khan and Kaka Sundarlal’s son Kailash Meghwal – have announced to contest elections against party’s candidates.

Yoonus Khan, considered to be a close aid of Vasundhara Raje, was denied ticket from Deedwana. Following the snub, Khan has announced to quit the BJP and contest the elections as independent against BJP candidate.

Khan was the only prominent Muslim face of the saffron party in Rajasthan. His quitting the party could prove costly to the BJP in its efforts of accumulation of Muslim votes.

Advertisement

Kaka Sundarlal, who has announced his retirement from active politics, is also said to be upset with the party after his son was denied ticket from Pilani constituency.

Sundarlal, a seven time MLA and former minister is considered one of the BJP’s tallest SC leader in Rajasthan. He has declared his son Kailash as his political heir.

Kailash on Saturday announced to contest the upcoming assembly elections against BJP candidate Rajesh Dahiya, a relatively new face.

Earlier there were reports he may join the. Congress. However, according to sources, the Congress party, who is yet to decide on its own candidate for Pilani constituency, refused to entertain his demands, following which he decided to contest the elections as independent.

The distribution of tickets has proved to be a headache for both the BJP and the ruling Congress with many of their leaders protesting after being denied ticket.