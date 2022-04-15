Follow Us:
Rajasthan: Mysterious illness claims lives of 7 children in Sirohi

Following the death of three minors in the district on Thursday, Sirohi Collector Dr Bhanwar Lal said that a survey is being conducted in the area to identify the cause of sudden death amongst the children.

ANI | Sirohi | April 15, 2022 12:58 pm

(Representational Image: iStock)

A total of seven children have lost their lives due to a mysterious viral infection in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

“On the basis of a conversation with the collector, it was observed that 7 children have died after contracting a viral infection,” Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena told ANI on Friday.

“The children of age group 12-15 years have been the victims of this viral infection. Thus, to curb the infection and prevent any further deaths by providing timely treatment, a survey is being conducted in the area by a team of pediatricians and health officials,” he added.

