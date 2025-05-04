Rajasthan MLA caught taking Rs 20 lakh bribe to drop assembly questions on mining

In a first-of-its-kind action in Rajasthan, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has trapped sitting MLA Jai Krishna Patel of the Bharatiya Aadiwasi Party (BAP), representing Bagidora (ST) constituency in Banswara, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh. The money was allegedly taken in exchange for dropping three starred questions related to mining affairs in Karauli–Toda Bhim area.

ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Maherda informed the media this afternoon that sleuths caught the legislator red-handed at his official MLA quarters in Jaipur while accepting the first installment of the bribe.

“Although one of the MLA’s close aides managed to escape with the bag containing the cash, this does not affect the validity of the operation. We have foolproof audio and video evidence, including detailed recordings of conversations between the complainant and the MLA,” Maherda said.

The DG explained that the currency notes had been treated with dye by ACB officials. When the MLA touched the money, the dye transferred to his fingers. After being asked to wash his hands, the dye turned red, confirming he had handled the cash, he said.

Maherda added that the operation was initiated following a complaint lodged by Ravindra Singh on April 4. Initially, Patel had allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore to withdraw three starred questions (Nos. 5998, 980, and 628), but the deal was ultimately settled at Rs 2.5 crore.

The complainant also visited Banswara for further negotiations, during which he handed over Rs 1 lakh to the legislator as token money, the DG stated.

The Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani was briefed in advance, and his clearance was obtained before the trap was laid.

After the arrest, MLA Patel was taken to the ACB headquarters for questioning and legal formalities, including a mandatory medical check-up.

Rajasthan’s Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, commented, “This incident should be a matter of concern and introspection for the entire political leadership of the state.”

BAP chief and sitting MP from the Banswara–Dungarpur (ST) Lok Sabha constituency, Rajkumar Roat, suggested the possibility of a political conspiracy.

“I do not yet have first-hand information from MLA Patel, but I am gathering facts. We have convened an emergency meeting of our party later today to discuss the matter,” he said.

“If our MLA is indeed guilty of accepting a bribe, action will be taken against him,” Roat affirmed.

Madan Rathore, Rajasthan BJP state president, condemned the incident, calling it “an ugly blot on the political image of Rajasthan, which has otherwise maintained a good and clean reputation so far.”

“Such corrupt individuals have no right to practice politics,” Rathore asserted.