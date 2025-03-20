Rajasthan Minister writes to Gujarat CM, seeks CBI probe into murder case

Rajasthan PHED Minister Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary has urged the Gujarat government to recommend a CBI inquiry into the murder of non-resident Rajasthani (NRR) Raj Kumar in Rajkot’s Godan village earlier this month.

In a letter to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the PHED minister requested a CBI probe into Raj Kumar’s murder on March 4, 2025, an official spokesman said here on Thursday.

Chaudhary wrote to the Chief Minister of the neighbouring state following a request from Raj Kumar’s relatives, who met him along with Bhilwara Land Development Co-operative Bank Chairman Badri Lal Jat.

Raj Kumar had moved from Sahada in Bhilwara and settled in Godan village in Rajkot nearly 30 years ago. The assailants killed him on March 4, 2025, and dumped his body on Rajkot highway, 65 km from Godan.

“The distressed family members of Raj Kumar want justice,” the PHED Minister wrote to the Gujarat CM, requesting him to ensure due justice to the aggrieved family.