Rajasthan LoP Jully demands ERCP’s name after President Murmu

Countering the ruling BJP MLAs’ suggestion in the Legislative Assembly to name the prospecting Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project after PM Narendra Modi’s name, the Leader of Opposition (Congress) Tikaram Jully opined that ERCP’s name be christened after President Droupadi Murmu as she belongs to tribal community.

Participating in the debate on Appropriation and Finance Bills, Julie told the House last evening, “Most of the area of ERCP belongs to tribal and Dalit people. In such a situation, my proposal is that ERCP should be named after President Droupadi Murmu. The second suggestion is that former CM Vasundhara Raje had come up with the plan of ERCP. In such a situation, it can be named after her as well. But you will not do this”.

Jully targeted the police lathicharge on Kanwariyas in Jhunjhunu and Sambhar Lake, saying, ” Chief Minister, you are a devotee of Giriraj ji and our leader is a devotee of Shiva. It is the month of Sawan, the second Monday and today in this state, Kanwariyas are being beaten by the police and home guards. They removed a constable from Sambhar police station and said the matter is over. You sing the song of religiosity and beat up Kanwariyas. Take action against the entire police station involved in the lathicharge”.

Like the Lok Sabha proceedings today, the names of Adani and Ambani were also echoed in the assembly as well. Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma said that the BJP took donations from Adani and Ambani and built offices worth crores of rupees.

He said that if the central government had not given land worth thousands of crores to Ambani at a cheap rate, would he have been able to spend 5 thousand crores on the wedding. Such a vulgar display of money cannot be called good”.