Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar’s wife passes away following heart attack

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar’s wife Preeti Kumari passed away following a heart attack here on Thursday morning.

Kumari took her dinner at the residence before going to bed last night. She probably passed away in her sleep.

Advertisement

She did not respond to wakening calls and other moves by family members this morning. They rushed her to the SDM Hospital where doctors declared her dead after attempts for revival.

Advertisement

Doctors said that she probably suffered a silent cardiac attack.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje have expressed grief and sorrow over Kumari’s sudden demise.

Governor Bagade has expressed grief over Kumari’s death and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Sharma said, “I am sad and shocked over the news of the demise of my cabinet colleague Gajendra SinghJi’s wife. May her soul rest in eternal peace”.

Former Chief Minister Gehlot said, “Sad to hear about Health Minister Gajendra SinghJi Khimsar’s wife. I pray for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss”.

Former CM Raje said-” I am shocked and hurt hearing the sad news. May the almighty give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss”.