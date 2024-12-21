Rajasthan HC takes suo motu cognizance of Jaipur tanker fire; death toll rises to 14

The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday took suo motu cognizance of the loss of lives in the LPG tanker fire that occurred in Bhankrota, on the outskirts of Jaipur, on Friday. The tragic incident has claimed 14 lives so far.

A Single Bench led by Justice Anoop Kumar issued notices to the Petroleum Ministry, Rajasthan Chief Secretary, Petroleum Secretary, and the state’s Disaster Management Department.

Advertisement

The court has sought responses on key issues, including compensation for the victims and their families and the relocation of factories and godowns dealing with combustible and inflammable materials from densely populated urban areas.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, three more individuals succumbed to their injuries overnight, bringing the death toll to 14.

The accident occurred when an LPG tanker, turning towards Bagru on the Ajmer-Jaipur Highway, was struck from behind by a speeding truck.

The collision caused a massive explosion, igniting a fire that engulfed several vehicles and nearby shops.

The explosion, which took place near a petrol pump, forced rescue teams to exercise extreme caution. The blaze left around 50 people severely injured.

According to the SMS Hospital spokesman, five individuals died en route to the hospital, and six succumbed while receiving treatment.

Another victim died at Jaipuria Hospital. Currently, 27 injured victims, most with burns exceeding 80 per cent, are being treated, with seven of them in critical condition and on ventilators.

A total of 37 vehicles, including 29 trucks, two sleeper coaches, and 6-7 cars, were burnt in the fire.

Police officials confirmed that identifying the deceased has been challenging, as many bodies were charred beyond recognition. So far, only nine victims have been identified.

The Central Government, Rajasthan State Government, and Bharat Petroleum Limited (BPL) have announced compensation for the victims and their families.

BPL expressed condolences on its official Twitter page, stating: “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, and we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. We stand in solidarity with the affected families and are extending all possible assistance in coordination with the local administration.”

Opposition Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara has demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation for the next of kin of each deceased. Authorities continue to investigate the accident and its aftermath while ensuring that relief and support reach the victims promptly.