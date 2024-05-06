Rajasthan govt bans use of mobile phones by school teachers

Rajasthan’s Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday said strict action will be initiated against teachers in government schools for using mobile phones during duty hours.

An order has been issued to stop the use of mobile phones by teachers in schools at the ground level.

Teachers will have to stop bringing mobile phones to schools, Dilawar said.

“Mobile phones are a kind of disease. Teachers in school are busy watching the stock market. Mobile phones will be completely banned in schools. Students suffer loss in studies due to mobile phones..Phones will have to be deposited with the principal,” he expressed his objections.

“If they bring mobile phones by mistake, then they will have to be deposited with the principal. Action will also be taken against performing puja or offering namaz during school time without permission”, he added.

After taking charge of the ministry, Dilwar has taken a number of decisions including ban on wearing burqa by muslim girl students in schools and asked them to wear only school uniform, and imposed Surya Namaskar with morning prayer in every school.