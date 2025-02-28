Rajasthan govt allocates Rs 176 crore to mitigate pollution in Jodhpur division’s Jojari river

A Rs 176-crore grant announced by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has brightened the prospects of mitigating pollution in the Jojari river of Jodhpur division, along with related works.

Announcing the fund allocation during a general debate on the state budget in the state assembly here on Thursday evening, Diya Kumari, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the allocated amount will be used for installing two sewage treatment plants and strengthening the sewage trunk line dedicated to the river.

This will help in curbing pollution in the river that serves as the second lifeline for farmers in the Jodhpur division, and in catering to the water needs for irrigating crops. The 83-km-long seasonal river originates from the hills of Pundlu village in Nagaur district and merges into the Luni river along Khejalda village in Jodhpur district.

The river is currently alarmingly polluted due to discharge of effluents from the Jodhpur industrial area. Untreated discharge from the textile mills and steel re-rolling units in the Jodhpur industrial area has been contributing to pollution in the river for long.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too has expressed concerns over the level of pollution in the river on several occasions. Gehlot wrote a letter to his successor and current CM Bhajan Lal Sharma only 10 days ago to draw his attention towards the issue.

In his letter, the Congress leader stated, “Pollution in the Jojari river has taken the dimension of a worrisome problem, not only for farmers but for all living beings and the environment. The operations in the zero-sewage treatment plant have remained closed for over the past three months.

Untreated contaminated water from the river is harming the quality and quantity of crops and also poses health hazards to human beings, livestock, and other animals in Jodhpur, Pali, and Balotra districts.