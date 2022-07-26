Rajasthan employees to get promotion opportunities twice a year

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to convene a ‘DPC’ (Departmental Promotion Scheme) meeting twice a year in every department.

This would enable employees to get promotion, if vacancies exist after each DPC.

According to the proposal, if the regular DPC on the posts to be filled by promotion in all the services is done before 30 September and after the DPC more than 15 percent posts of any post/cadre emerges vacant by 31st December, then such posts will be considered.

The DPC recommendations can be reviewed for filling and DPC tax can be filled by 31st March in the same financial year, stated CM office on Monday night.

It is noteworthy that the process of promotion starts from 1st April in the financial year. Annual regular promotion committee meetings are organized by June-July in most of the departments. The DPC covers all possible vacancies for the entire year as on 1st April. Vacancies arise due to various reasons like separation from service, compulsory retirement, voluntary retirement, death, non-acceptance of promotion even after getting regular DPC. These vacancies can now be filled in time.

Good News for State Players

In another order the Chief Minister approved an amendment in the Rajasthan’s Out of Turn Appointment to Sports Medal Winners Rule, 2017 in which players of Rajasthan origin working in the center or other states will get the benefit of pay protection.

After this amendment, officers-employees appointed in the Central Government or any other state, who are the original residents of Rajasthan, can be given appointment in the state on equal pay while protecting the pay on winning the medal.

It is pertinent to mention that the state government is continuously working towards the upgradation of sports and sportspersons in the state. With this decision taken in this sequence, medal winning players will be able to practice better and enhance their sports talent while working in their home state on equal pay.