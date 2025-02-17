Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari’s daughter hospitalised following medicine reaction

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari’s daughter Gaurvi Kumari was admitted to the ICU ward at the SMS Hospital here following sudden indisposition.

The former princess of erstwhile Jaipur state fell sick following some reaction of a medical dye that was administered up on her prior to her MRI scaning this afternoon.

She was rushed to the the ICU for treatment by a team of senior doctors led by SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari.

The condition of the ailing Gaurvi was now stated to be stable. However, she was being kept under medical observation in the ICU.

Dy CM Diya Kumari – the incharge of Finance portfolio – who is scheduled to present the state budget 2025 – 26 in the state assembly on Wednesday, also rushed to the hospital to see her daughter.