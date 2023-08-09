Rajasthan doctor nominated president of AIIMS-Jodhpur

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday nominated Rajasthan’s noted medical expert and academic Dr S S Agarwal as president of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jodhpur.

Dr Agarwal, who is the founder of Rajasthan’s first blood bank in private sector in Jaipur 35 years ago, was till now a member in the AIIMS’ institutional body.

He was also national president of Indian Medical Association, Medical Council of India, NABH Board, and National Council Of Medical And Health (GoI).

