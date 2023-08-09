Rajasthan doctor nominated president of AIIMS-Jodhpur

21-yr-old man stabbed to death, 2 others injured in Delhi
A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death while two of his friends were injured in Kholi Park in New Delhi's Kholi Khizarabad area, police said.
Statesman News Service | Jaipur | August 9, 2023 7:05 pm
Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday nominated Rajasthan’s noted medical expert and academic Dr S S Agarwal as president of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jodhpur.
Dr Agarwal, who is the founder of Rajasthan’s first blood bank in private sector in Jaipur 35 years ago, was till now a member in the AIIMS’ institutional body.
He was also national president of Indian Medical Association, Medical Council of India, NABH Board, and National Council Of Medical And Health (GoI).
For the past three months, parents of children suffering from rare diseases have been running from pillar to post at IPGMER failing to get medicines for their dear ones. The President of India released Rs 40 crore on 8 May to seven centres in the country to give treatment to those suffering from rare disease under the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021.
Members of the Society of Young Scientists (SYS), which is the official representative body for researchers employed on a temporary basis at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, staged a sit-in protest outside the Director's office, demanding revision in the project staff recruitment guidelines at the premier institute.
