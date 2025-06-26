Rajasthan CM expresses shock and anguish over Rudraprayag bus tragedy

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed shock and anguish over the mini bus accident in Rudraprayag in which many passengers are feared to have been killed.

As soon as the news of skidding off the ill-fated mini bus into the river broke, Chief Minister Sharma called up his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami for first hand information about the mishap and arrangements for relief and rescue works.

Initial reports suggested that a number of passengers from Rajasthan were also on board the bus when the accident occurred.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami told Sharma that the Rudraprayag District Collector and the Police Superintendent are supervising the rescue and relief works.