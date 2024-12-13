Rajasthan CM disburses Rs 1,100 cr to farmers, launches welfare schemes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday disbursed over Rs 1,100 crore among 73.25 lakh members of farming communities during the state-level Kisan Sammelan.

The Chief Minister transferred Rs 700 crore under the Kisan Samman Nidhi directly into the accounts of 70 lakh farmers through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). Additionally, Rs 200 crore was allocated to more than 3.25 lakh cattle-rearing farmers.

A further Rs 200 crore was distributed to over 35,000 members of allied farming communities through various welfare schemes.

Addressing the gathering, organized to mark the first anniversary of his government, Sharma announced new initiatives, including the Mangla Cattle Insurance Scheme and the Camel Protection and Development Mission.

He also distributed Dairy Milk Booth allotment letters to 1,000 beneficiaries and sanction letters for 300 Bulk Milk Coolers.

Loans of Rs 1 lakh each were provided to 20,000 cow keepers under the Gopal Credit Card scheme.

Sharma emphasized that the welfare of farmers remains the top priority of his government.

“Water is a prime need for farmers, and we have worked extensively to enhance water availability. Efforts are underway to secure the maximum quota from the Tajewala Head and to expedite the implementation of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP),” he said.

Prominent attendees included Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, and Rajasthan Heritage Foundation Chairperson Omkar Singh Lakhawat.