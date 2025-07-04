Rajasthan CM blesses 11 girls from Mahila Sadan with ceremonial ‘Kanyadan’ at mass wedding

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday assumed the role of a ‘father-figure’ at a mass marriage ceremony held at Rajasthan Mahila Sadan here to solemnise the wedding of 11 destitute inmates who were brought up and educated in the state-run shelter home.

Sharma joined the marriage ceremonies, blessed the girls with the ceremonial ‘Kanyadan’, and presented them with traditional gifts.

Extending warm and heartfelt wishes for a happy married life and a bright future, he told the newly-weds, “This is not just a routine official programme for my government. We have personally involved ourselves with empathy and care in every aspect of the event — from carefully selecting suitable life partners for ‘our 11 daughters’ out of nearly 1,900 applicants, to thoughtfully planning every detail to ensure a happy and secure life for them.”

Sharma also expressed satisfaction over the popularity and impact of the government’s women empowerment initiatives, including the Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana and the Lado Protsahan Scheme.

He said, “The state government has so far arranged the marriages of over 13,000 girls and provided them with Rs 71 crore under the Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana.” Under this scheme, brides receive between Rs 21,000 and Rs 51,000 as ceremonial Kanyadan (gift).

Likewise, the Lado Protsahan Scheme has received a good response from expecting parents and has proven instrumental in ensuring smooth arrangements for the child — from safe institutional delivery to early upbringing and structured education, he said.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot and several dignitaries were also present at the event.