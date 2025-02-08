Rajasthan Cabinet holds meeting in Prayagraj, raises honorarium for priests

In reverence to the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the Rajasthan government has decided to hike the grant for maintenance and covering the ‘day-to-day’ expenses of the state-owned temples and monthly honorarium to priests.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state council of ministers held at the Rajasthan Mandapam in the holy city of Prayagraj under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

This is the first time that the Rajasthan Council of Ministers held its meeting outside the state.

Advertisement

As per the decision, the grants for maintenance and day-to-day expenses of the government-owned temples in Rajasthan and elsewhere are being raised from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per month. Likewise, the monthly honorarium to priests is also being raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500, announced state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel after the meeting.

Besides, the state council of ministers also decided to grant funds amounting to Rs 101 crore for repairs and maintenance of dilapidated or old buildings of government-owned temples, he said.

An additional sanction of Rs 25 crore was also announced to carry out repairs and other maintenance-related works for government temples outside Rajasthan, Patel said.

There are at least 400-500 temples in different categories under the Rajasthan government’s Devasthan Department and/or Temple Board’s control.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Chief Minister Sharma and his wife, along with the entire Council of Ministers, took a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh.

Families of the ministers and several state officials also participated in the Kumbh Snan (ceremonial bath).

This is the second time Chief Minister Sharma has visited the “Kumbh Nagari” to take a holy dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh.