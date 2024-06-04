Rajasthan: BJP wins 8, Cong 5, others 3 so far, ECI clearance awaited

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) clearance is being awaited for eight Lok Sabha seats which the BJP has won so far, while the Congress has won 5 seats, CPI-ML, RLTP and Bharatiya Adivasi Party one seat each at 2.30 pm.

The counting of votes for other seats is going on in the state which went to the Lok Sabha polls in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

Following are the contestants waiting for the victory clearance from the ECI:

BJP

In Ajmer LS seat, BJP’s Bhagirath Choudhary has a margin of 3,27,224 votes against Congress’ Ram Chandra Choudhary.

BJP President CP Joshi has got a winning margin of 301913 votes against Congress rival Udailal Anjana.

In Bikaner LS seat, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal got a margin of 61937 votes against Congress contestant Govind Ram Meghwal.

From Bhilwara seat, Damodar Agarwal’s margin is 3,48861 against Congress’ CP Joshi, who is a former Assembly Speaker.

In Jaipur-City, BJP’s Manju Sharma has got a margin of 3,31767 votes against Congress candidate Pratap Singh Khachariawas.

Lumba Ram of the BJP has a huge margin of 200485 votes against former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot on Jalore seat.

Vasundhara Raje’s son Dushyant Singh too has a margin of 3,33424 votes against Urmila Jain Bhaiya of the Congress.

Mannalal Rawat in Udaipur has a victory margin of over 2.5 lakh votes against Congress’ Tarachand Meena.

CONGRESS

Ummeda Ram Beniwal in Barmer, Sanjana Yadav in Bharatpur, Rahul Kanswa in Churu, Bhajan Lal Jatav in Karauli-Dholpur, and Harish Meena in Tonk-Sawaimadhopur seats are on winning track and are waiting for the ECI clearance.

INDIA BLOC

CPI-M contestant Amraram in Sikar, RLTP Hanuman Beniwal in Nagaur and Bharatiya Adivasi Party Raj Kumar Roat in Banswara are also waiting for the ECI clearance.

BAGIDORA ASSEMBLY BYPOLL

Jai Krishan Patel of the BAP has got a victory of votes of 122573 against the BJP’s Subhash Tamboliya.

This seat was vacated by Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, who left his MLA seat and joined the BJP to contest Banswara LS seat, which he lost against BAP’s Rajkumar Roat. The ECI nod is awaited to declare the result.

As per the ECI website, the BJP is leading on 14 out of 25 seats, Congress 8, and INDIA bloc 3.