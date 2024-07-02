Rajasthan Assembly’s stormy budget session to begin tomorrow

The Rajasthan Assembly is set to face a stormy budget session on Wednesday as the opposition looks at raising farmers ‘samman nidhi’ scheme, unemployment, water and power crisis, 50% reservation to women in school education exam, and the state education minister’s controversial remark against tribal people.

Chief whip of ruling BJP, Jogeshwar Garg on Tuesday said the annual budget will be presented on July 10, and about 10 to 15 bills are likely to appear in this session.

The entire business will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to be held tomorrow.

Advertisement

Speaker Vasudev Devnani has also called an all party meeting in the afternoon today. The Bhajanlal government also held a cabinet meeting today to decide the business to be presented in the house. Congress and BJP-Legislative parties also met during the day to prepare their floor strategies.

Leader of Opposition (Congress) Tikka Ram Jully told SNS when contacted that his party is ready with a number of issues including a farmers Samman Nidhi amount which was reduced, rising unemployment, failing to fulfill BJP’s promises, water and power crisis l, and untimely death of people due to hot strokes this year, and 50% reservation to women in primary school recruitment examination.

Male students’ protest against the BJP government’s decision for increasing the quota for women from 30 to 50 percent in the third grade teacher recruitment examination will be a major issue to be raised during the session, Jully said.

A BAP spokesman said his party will demand an apology, if not made then the resignation of Education Minister Madan Dilawar for his controversial comments against tribals’ genealogy.

Dilawar’s controversial comments on June 21/22 against tribals’ genealogy and suggesting them to go for DNA test to ascertain their father created stir in the entire tribal terrain of Banswara and Dungarpur districts.