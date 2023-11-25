Rajasthan assembly elections: CM Gehlot casts vote in Sardarpura, voting underway for 199 seats

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 voting: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 a direct contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi vs Ashok Gehlot in hopes of returning to power. Today, people of the desert state will decide who they will choose to govern them for the next five years as voting is underway for the 199 of the 200 member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

As of 9 am, Rajasthan witnessed 9.77 per cent voter turnout with both parties claiming victory.

Incumbent Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his son cast their votes in Sardarpura, Jodhpur and both claimed Congress victory.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that robust voting is taking place in the state and that his party will emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who virtually helmed the party’s election campaign in Rajasthan, said that people are voting to create a new political chapter and that there will be a saffron surge in Rajasthan.

Earlier, voting for 199 out of 200 seats in Rajasthan began at 7 am on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties including the ruling Congress and BJP.

The polling began at 7 am will continue until 6 pm.

Talking to media Rajasthan’s Chief Electoral Officer, Praveen Gupta, said that over 3 lakh people utilized postal ballots ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for November 25.

While a total of 51,890 polling stations were set up, with 12,500 booths marked as sensitive, according to the CEO.

For the polling day preparations, Gupta stated, “Polling will start at 7 am. About 51,890 polling stations are set up, with 12,500 polling booths marked as sensitive, equipped with webcasting. The live feed will be monitored by District, State, and Booth level officers.

Arrangements of CAPF and videography have been made at sensitive booths to ensure people can vote fearlessly.”