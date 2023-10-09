Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Voting date, time and result; check full Schedule

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the complete schedule for the Rajasthan assembly elections 2023. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that voting will take place in Rajasthan on November 23. The elections will be held in a single phase and voting will start at 8 AM local time across all the polling booths in the state.

Kumar said that 5.25 crore eligible voters will be able to exercise their franchise to elect a new government in Rajasthan. With announcement of the poll dates, a Model Code of Conduct has been imposed in the state.

A Gazette Notification regarding the poll schedule will be issued on October 30 by the State Election Commission. The last date for filing nominations in Rajasthan will be November 6, while the same for the withdrawal of candidature will be November 9.

Counting of votes for the Rajasthan assembly elections 2023 will take place on December 3. The results are most likely to be announced the same day and the election process will be completed by December 5.

Besides Rajasthan, assembly elections will be held in four more states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 and results will be announced on the same day.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 constituencies for the upcoming Assembly elections 2023 in these five states.

“There will be 17,734 Model polling stations, 621 Polling stations will be managed by PwD staff, and at 8,192 PS women will be in command,” he added.

These assembly elections will be a major test for all the major political parties, including the ruling Congress party in Rajasthan and the main opposition BJP in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.