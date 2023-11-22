Cong punishing Sachin Pilot for his father’s ‘revolt’ against party: Modi

Campaigning in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress leadership for indulging in “dynastic politics” and punishing its leader Sachin Pilot for his father’s revolt against the high command in 1996.

Addressing a BJP rally in Bhilwara’s Shahpura, he said the Congress party has a feeling of rancour for Pilot as his late father, Rajesh Pilot had raised his voice on party issues.

“You know the history of the Congress. Whosoever tries to raise his voice against wrongdoings in the party, he will lose political space because of the high command sitting in Delhi,” he said.

“Rajesh Pilot, only once raised his voice against the Congress and that too for the betterment of the Congress, but the party is punishing Sachin Pilot to the date. Rajesh Pilot is no more but Congress has a feeling of rancour for his son,” he said.

Rajesh Pilot had argued against putting forth Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi as the party’s prime ministerial candidate.

Modi said people in Bhilwara had made up their mind to remove the Congress from power. He said the Congress had not lost its arrogance and never tolerated anybody speaking truth.

The Congress can get destroyed, but will not tolerate anybody raising voice against its top leaders, he said. Modi said he is confident that the Congress would get such a defeat in the Rajasthan elections, which they could not imagine in their dreams.

He said Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will never be able to become the chief minister again. The party’s policy of appeasement will take the party towards its destruction. Communal tension had increased in the state during the Congress rule.

If the Congress continues in power in the state, migration will continue and atrocities on women will increase, he said. This required the Congress should be removed from power in the state. Modi asked people to vote for lotus, the party’s election symbol.

Development of a state required appropriate policies and decisions, he said. The Congress had policies which were anti-people and it took decisions against the country. The Congress was soft on terrorists, communalists and criminals, and the party followed the path of corruption, he said.

It were these policies which had made development in Rajasthan impossible, he said.

The Congress had left no stone unturned in looting the state in the last five years, he said. The government had charged more for petrol. The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and the price of petrol was lower by Rs 12 to 13 in these states, he said. Should the Congress government continue in Rajasthan, he said.

The government had encouraged the “industry” of paper leak and transfer postings. The Centre sent money for the state’s development, but the funds were “looted,” he said. This is the true face of the Congress; it does not care for the middle classes or the poor, Modi said.

The party’s crimes are recorded in the ‘red diary’, he said. Mentioning about this diary makes the chief minister lose his cool, he said.

The PM said “a big danger is hovering over Rajasthan’s culture. The road that the Congress has taken for polarisation will lead Rajasthan towards devastation,” the PM said.

Addressing a rally in Dungarpur, the Prime Minister said the Congress will never again form a government in Rajasthan. The party was behind scam in every government recruitment in Rajasthan.

He said from where hope from Congress ends, Modi’s guarantees start. The Congress never helped crores of Adivasis in the country. The BJP created a separate ministry for them and increased budget for the welfare of the Adivasis.

The Prime Minister said the massive presence of women and common people in his election meetings showed the countdown for the Congress Government had started in the State.