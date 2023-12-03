Assembly elections 2023: From KCR to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, bigwigs trailling across states

Assembly election results 2023: Several bigwigs, including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), BJP leaders Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Rajendra Rathore, Rajasthan Congress, are trailing in their respective constituencies as counting of votes is underway in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

According to official Election Commission of India data, KCR is trailing in Kamareddy by 1720 votes against Congress party’s state unit chief Revanth Reddy. However, KCR took an early lead of 827 votes in Gajwal. In the overall tally, Congress is leading in 58 seats, while BRS is ahead in 33. BJP candidates are ahead in 7 seats.

In Rajasthan, incumbent Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore was trailing in Taranagar, Churu against Narendra Budania of the Congress party by 4670 votes. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was also trailing in Jaipur’s Jhotwara constituency by 9330 votes. Congress party’s Abhishek Choudhary is leading from the constituency.

BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan and was leading in 106 seats, while the Congress party was ahead in 73 seats. Others were leading in 15 seats, according to the Election Commission.

In Chhattisgarh, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta is trailing in the Bharatpur-Sorhat constituency by a thin margin of 387 votes against Congress party’s Gulab Kamro. In the overall tally, the BJP has taken the lead on 46 seats, while Congress is ahead in just 36.