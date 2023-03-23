Rajasthan: 50 people admitted to hospital after consuming Bhagar in Jaisalmer

Around 50 people fell ill and were admitted to hospital after consuming Bhagar during their fast in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Wednesday.

People complained of vomiting and diarrhoea upon consuming Bhagar during their fast.

The administration took cognizance of the matter and started an inquiry.

“The patients say that they had consumed Bhagar during their fast today. They have mentioned a brand name, we are investigating to try to get to its source.

Traders have been told to not sell it as of now. Samples will be tested and destroyed,” said Food Inspector Praveen Chaudhary.

Further details awaited.