Raj HC extends interim bail of Asaram Bapu to July 9 for medical treatment

The Rajasthan High Court has extended an interim bail to Aasaram Bapu – a convict in the rape case of a minor – till July 9 for medical treatment.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Vinit Kumar Mathur extended the bail for 9 days accepting the pleas made by his counsel. The interim bail given to him by the court on April 7 last expired on Monday (June 30).

While granting the extension of the bail, the court imposed a condition – neither he would deliver discourse nor would he meet people (the followers) in groups”.

The Gujarat High Court has also extended the period of interim bail until July 7 in another case of rape.