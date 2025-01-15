Raj HC adjourns Meena’s bail plea in SDM slapping case

The Rajasthan High Court has asked the police to produce in the court the case diary pertaining to the incidences of mob violence and arson in Samaravata village of Tonk district in the aftermath of SDM slapping incident during Rajasthan assembly by – polls on November 13 last year.

The court’s single bench of Justice Praveer Bhatnagar sought the case diary while hearing the bail pleas for main accused in the case of arson and violence, Naresh Meena, who was one of the contestants (Independent) for the Deoli – Uniara assembly seat in the by-polls.

Pleading for the accused, his counsel Dr Mahesh Sharma said that Meena was already in the police custody when the violence broke in the Samaravata village. Sharma also told the court that there were 24 cases lodged or pending against the accused and these were all politically motivated.

Justice Bhatnagar wanted to see the case diary and adjourned the hearing by a week.

Meena, an Independent contestant in the by-election on Deoli Uniara seat, had slapped on duty SDM at the village polling station on November 13 accusing the latter of conducting forcible polling despite the call of poll bycott by villagers.

This incident precipitated the situation for the worst as incidents of violence and arson occurred later the same night and the next day in the village and in neighbouring areas.