Rajasthan Assembly refers one more bill to select committee amid protests

The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday referred to the select committee one more legislation — the Rajasthan Coaching Centers (Control and Regulation) Bill 2025 — amid protest by opposition members.

During the long debate on the Bill in the House Monday evening, the opposition members were expressing concern about several provisions and clauses in the bill, including lack of the curbs and preventive measures about fixing tuition fees and other related matters.

Besides this, several members in the treasury benches too were not comfortable with some clauses in the Bill.

While the Opposition was demanding for putting the Bill in wider circulation in public domain for inviting people’s opinion, the ruling BJP members favoured its referral to the Select Committee.

Showing regards to members’ views, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joga Ram Patel has announced the government’s decision of referring the Bill to the House Panel.

This was the third Bill that was being referred to the Select Committee in the current budget session that was adjourned sine die after its referral.

Earlier, The Rajasthan Groundwater (Conservation & Management) Authority Bill and The Rajasthan Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill were referred to the House Panel. The groundwater bill was referred to the committee for the second time.

This is the first occasion when as many as 3 Bills were referred to the Select Committee in a single session of the assembly.

After the nod from the house for referring the Bill to the select committee, Speaker Vasudev Devnani adjourned sine die in the House Monday night.

Earlier, on the final day of session, the House also passed The Rajasthan Laws (Repeal) Bill 2025 that revokes 45 obsolete laws.

In total, 12 Bills were introduced in the session that had begun on January 31 with the inaugural address by Governor Haribhau Bagade and 24 sittings since then. The state budget 2025 – 26 was presented by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on February 19 that got final approval of the House on March 12.

While discharging business to the satisfaction of the Chair (Speaker) as well as the treasury benches, ruckus pandemonium and dharna in the well also marred intermittently proceeding which at an occasion culminated in suspension of six Congress members for remaining period of the session.

The suspension was later revoked by suo moto intervention by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.