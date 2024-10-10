Raj Govt nominates BJP MLAs and ex-MLAs to jail panels

The Rajasthan Government has nominated legislators and former MLAs– obviously most of them belonging to the ruling BJP– as non – governmental members on the jail advisory committees. According official sources here, the committees are reconstituted for as many as 42 prisons in the state including Central Jails, District Jails, Women’s Jails and Juvenile Homes.

The nominations are made for a two- year term, the sources said, adding the committees’ supervise the issues related to welfare, good health of prisoners and quality of facilities being provided to them. There are more than 140 prisons of different categories in the state.

Earlier too, nominations of MLAs to these panels were made in the previous Congress regime (2018 – 2023). However, the then assembly speaker, Dr C P Joshi, had expressed his unhappiness saying “appointment or nomination of legislators to such panels should not be made without taking the Speaker’s clearance”.

