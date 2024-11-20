Raj govt makes ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax free

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday declared the Vikrant Massey-starrer movie “The Sabarmati Report” tax free in the state.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma made the announcement on his Twitter page and recommended people to see the Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra starrer. Ranjan Chandel and Dheeraj Sarna have directed the film.

“Our government has taken a meaningful move to waive off (entertainment) tax on the shows of the film in Rajasthan. The film effectively picturized a horrible phase (period) in our history that was deformed, tarnished or warped by people (forces) with vested interests,” he said in the post.

“This not only exposed effectively the state of affairs and the ground realities prevalent in that phase in time, but also countered the false and misleading narrative of that era. The film has presented an unfortunate and heartbreaking incident in the most sensitive manner,” he said.

Sharma added, “Since, deep and analytical study of the past helps us in understanding the present and guides us for future. Hence, (we) must see the film.”