Raj govt celebrates its first anniversary; launches half a dozen welfare schemes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday launched several welfare schemes, including the Mukhya Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, CM Aayushman Bak Sambal Yojana, and Mukhya Mantri Svanidhi Yojana.

Celebrating the first anniversary of his government, which coincides with his birthday, the CM made announcements on various welfare initiatives at the Antyodaya Seva Camp here on Sunday afternoon. He also disbursed grants through direct bank transfer (DBT) into the accounts of beneficiaries of different state and central government-funded programmes.

Advertisement

Sharma said, “Elders of the traditional Vishwakarma community will be provided a pension of Rs 3,000 per month under the CM Vishwakarma Pension Scheme”.

Advertisement

He added that children and adolescents suffering from rare diseases will be provided Rs 5,000 as assistance up to the age of 18 years. These children will also receive free treatment for 50 diseases at designated hospitals.

Initially, this scheme is being launched at AIIMS, Jodhpur, and Jaykaylon Mother and Child Care Institute here. However, it will later be extended to other hospitals, Sharma said.

The Chief Minister also launched the Mukhya Mantri Svanidhi Yojana for poor street vendors on the lines of the PM Svanidhi Yojana. The opening of the Mukhya Mantri Sadbhavna Kendra was also announced.

At the function, Sharma also disbursed Rs 247 crore to 2.15 lakh labourers and 11,000 street vendors under the PM Svanidhi Yojana, in addition to subsidies on interest for loans to 30,000 artisans.

Chief Minister Sharma also participated in a programme dedicated to safety and security, “Suraksha & Jeevan Raksha”, and launched 750 Patrolling Motorcycles, 150 Kalika Patrolling units, 22 police Interceptors, 101 Life Support Ambulances, and 25 Patrolling Police Vehicles.

He also inaugurated the “Development Exhibition” at the Jawahar Kala Kendra here.

Aayoshman Aarogya Camps and Blood Donation Camps were also organised.