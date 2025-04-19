Rajasthan CM accuses Cong of undermining efforts to secure Yamuna water for Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has accused the Congress party of working against the state’s interests in the procurement of Yamuna water from Haryana for the people of the Shekhawati region.

Addressing a public meeting in Palsana town of Sikar district on Saturday, Sharma said the Congress’s Haryana unit had committed in its manifesto for the 2024 assembly polls that, if returned to power, it would terminate the Yamuna water accord with Rajasthan.

“They did not stop there; now they are trying to frustrate and ridicule our efforts in this regard, raising questions about the prospects of success in the ongoing negotiations,” he said.

Contrary to this, Sharma asserted that the BJP-led government, since assuming office after the December 2023 assembly polls, has been consistently making efforts to bring Yamuna water to the thirsty districts of the Shekhawati region.

“To bolster our efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arranged a meeting with then Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and urged him to initiate talks with us and the Jal Shakti Ministry, paving the way for the availability of Yamuna water to Shekhawati,” Sharma said.

Under the Prime Minister’s guidance and supervision, Sharma added, the inter-state tripartite agreement has been reinforced and will soon enable the supply of Yamuna water to the region.

“The Opposition Congress continues to raise doubts about our efforts, creating confusion and attempting to mislead the people,” he alleged.

“Many senior leaders from the Shekhawati region have served long tenures as ministers both in the state and at the Centre. However, in the past 70 years, they failed to bring Yamuna water to the region. They only offered lip service, whereas we in the BJP stand by our promises.

“We mean what we say’ (Ham Jo Kahte Hain Voh Karte Hain),” Sharma asserted.

Chief Minister Sharma began his three-day visit to various towns of the Shekhawati region on Saturday morning.