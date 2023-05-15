Raj Congress in-charge seeks RPCC report over Pilot faction’s fulminations

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday deplored the statements of Sachin Pilot and his faction on the culmination of his Jan Sangharsh Padyatra here in public saying, “It is most unfortunate, anti-party and the height of indiscipline, and they should not have talked openly.”

“I have asked the RPCC President Govind Singh Dotasara to submit his report on today’s development in the Pilot group’s meeting by May 16,” Randhawa, who was in Gurdaspur, told The Statesman when called.

He said he would be visiting Jaipur on Wednesday to take up the matter and verify the statements given by the said Congress ministers, sitting MLAs in Pilot’s meeting.

“All such matters, if anyone or a group wants to raise, should raise before me, party high command including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, but not before the public,” he argued.

“I wonder why Pilot never discussed or talked to me about corruption related to former chief minister Vasundhara Regime, nor did he talk of question paper leak cases. He talked to me about the popular CLP meeting of September 25, 2022 when party MLAs did not follow party high command’s one line resolution and tendered their papers to the Speaker,” he said in reply to a question.

When reminded that two ministers and one chairman also criticized their own government at Pilot’s meeting, Randhawa said Chief Minister Gehlot would be in a better position to reply on it.

With today’s mood and allegations made by Pilot faction leaders against the Gehlot Government it appears they are trying to revolt. When questioned about it, Randhawa said, “This is apparent from the first day of their (Pilot group) action, but in my party I would not say this so early. It told them to take up and discuss any matter if it arises within the party.”

“I am not alone to decide on this whole matter… I will also be meeting Kharge and other seniors in the party soon in Delhi…and by then the Karnataka government formation will take place,” he added.