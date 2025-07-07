Raj CM Sharma calls on Governor Haribhau Bagade

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma called on Governor Haribhau Bagade at the RajBhawan here on Monday afternoon, where issues related to development of the state were discussed.

After participating in a function at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), CM Sharma drove to the Raj Bhawan to meet the Governor. Both the leaders interacted on various topical subjects particularly those related to the development of the state.

Advertisement

Thereafter, the Chief Minister proceeded to Kota for attending his scheduled programmes in Sangod. He termed the meet as “courtesy call on the Governor”.

Advertisement

He wrote in Twitter post “Undertook courtesy call on Governor Sri Haribhau Kisanrao BagadeJi, we interacted on various issues pertaining to the interests of Rajasthan.

Similar post was posted by Governor Bagade on his official Twitter handle.

As usual, the meeting between the Governor and the Chief Minister has fueled speculation about a possible cabinet expansion-reshuffle or other such political development.

However, the ruling BJP leadership seems to be occupied with more topical political issues including selection of the party national president, handling situations in Bihar and revamping of it’s Rajasthan state unit team.