Raj BJP serves show cause notice to its own Minister Meena

The ruling BJP Rajasthan unit has issued show cause notice to Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena for the alleged breach of party discipline. It was issued on Monday to the senior member of the Bhajan Lal Sharma Cabinet by the party state president Madan Rathore. The notice is to be answered within three days.

Meena has been maintaining ‘sour’ relations with the party for several months. He had tendered resignation from the ministerial post in June following party defeat on some seats under his supervision in the general elections last year. The resignation was still pending before the Chief Minister .

Since then embarrassing situations were created between Meena and the party on several occasions. In fact, Last week itself, the Minister ‘s allegations about his phone tapping had rocked the state assembly for two days.

Advertisement