Raj Assembly polls: Gehlot, Pilot figure among 33 in first Congress list

The Congress on Saturday released the first list of party candidates for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan scheduled to be held on November 25.

A communiqué issued by Congress general secretary in charge of organization KC Venugopal confirmed that the party’s poll panel released the names of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan elections after a meeting held at the party headquarters here to discuss the names of the candidates.

Among the prominent candidates figured in the list are Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

The party has fielded Gehlot from Sradarpura Assembly seat, Joshi from his home constituency Nathdwara and Pilot his home turf Tonk.

Rajasthan Congress president and former minister Govind Singh Dotasra has been fielded as party’s nominee from Lachhmangarh Assembly constituency.

Other candidates who made it to the list are Manoj Meghwal, Rita Choudhary, Lalit Kumar Yadav, Ramlal Meena and Ashok Chandna.

Meanwhile, Dotasra, in a post on X, wrote: “Advance congratulations to the 33 candidates announced by the Congress Party for their massive victory in the Rajasthan Assembly Elections-2023. This time the people of Rajasthan will write history by giving an unprecedented mandate to Congress.”

The elections are expected to witness a direct contest between the Congress and BJP. The ruling Congress in the state is confident of retaining the power, while the BJP is hopeful of ousting the ruling dispensation.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 25. The counting will take place on December 3 along with four other states – Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.