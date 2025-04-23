Raipur businessman shot dead in Pahalgam terror attack, family members injured

The devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including Raipur-based businessman Dinesh Mirania, has deeply shocked the capital of Chhattisgarh.

Mirania, who had traveled to the scenic Baisaran Valley with his family to celebrate his wedding anniversary, was fatally shot by terrorists, while his wife and two children were injured in the attack.

Advertisement

According to family members, the terrorists approached the group and asked the tourists their names before opening fire.

Advertisement

Mirania, accompanied by his wife Neha and children Shaurya and Lakshita, was enjoying a horse ride with other visitors in the popular meadow, often referred to as “Mini Switzerland.”

Eyewitness accounts and family testimonies indicate that the attackers then launched gunfire, targeting the unsuspecting group of tourists.

Mirania was shot dead on the spot. His wife, Neha, suffered serious facial injuries due to shrapnel from an explosion, while both children received minor injuries in the attack. A relative said, “They were celebrating a happy occasion — their anniversary. Who could have imagined it would end in bloodshed?”

As the news of the tragedy reached Raipur, Mirania’s elder brother immediately departed for Jammu and Kashmir. The family informed that Mirania’s body is expected to arrive in Raipur by 3 PM on Wednesday, with last rites to be conducted in the city.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep condolences over the killing and called the attack “a barbaric act by cowardly terrorists.” In a statement, he said, “We stand firmly with the bereaved family during this painful time. The martyrdom of our citizen will not go in vain. A befitting response will be given.”

The terror attack in Pahalgam occurred as several tourists were horse riding and admiring the scenic beauty of the valley. The ambush claimed 26 lives and left six others injured, one of them critically.

In its immediate aftermath, security forces, including the Indian Army’s Victor Force, CRPF’s Quick Reaction Team (QRT), Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), and intelligence agencies, launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the perpetrators.