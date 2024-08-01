Rain havoc in Uttarakhand: Over 13 dead, cloudbursts throws life in hills out of gear

More than 13 lives were lost while five people went missing due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand since Wednesday evening as the Himalayan state witnessed two cloud bursts in the night.

Normal life was hampered with cloudburst at Lincholi close to Kedarnath shrine completely blocking the pilgrimage route leaving more than 500 pilgrims stranded four kilometers away from the shrine.

State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) informed that three members of a family, including a husband-wife duo, were perished under the debris of a hotel that collapsed owing to the cloudburst at Jikhyani area of Ghansali block in Tehri while a woman in the Rohida area of the state‘s summer capital Gairsain was buried under the muck and debris as a big mass of land fell on the roof of her house resulting in its collapse.

In another rain inflicted incident six persons, including two children, 10-year old Aas Mohammad and 8-year old girl Nagma, died in Haridwar. Nagma, Aas Mohammad and two others were buried under the debris and eight family members were injured as their house collapsed at Bahadrabad area of Roorkee in Haridwar.

In another incident in Haridwar, two persons died of electrocution at Roorkee bus stand late Wednesday night amid heavy rains. Two men Arjun Singh Rana 55 years and 35-year old Sundr Singh died as they were swept away by a swelled monsoon rivulet in Dehradun late night.

The rain Havoc was witnessed in Kumaon as well. A 48-year old man at Dhari area died as a rock coming down from the hill top hit him while two boys, one in Haldwani and another in Bageshwar, were swept in overflowing seasonal rivulets. The missing boys were yet to be found by the rescue teams deployed there.

On the other hand, more than 500 Kedarnath pilgrims were left stranded at night due to a cloudburst at Lincholi close to the shrine area. The cloudburst resulted in washing away almost 70 meters of the road near Bhimbali police post. “All the stranded pilgrims were safely taken to a nearby Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVM) building and Bhimbali police post in the night. Almost 300 pilgrims were airlifted with the help of helicopters on Thursday while rescue of the remaining pilgrims were in process, informed Rudraprayag district magistrate Ashutosh Gaharwar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the two cloudburst sites in Tehri and Rudraprayag on Thursday and directed officials to be alert in view of the weather forecast and warnings issued by the meteorological department. Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the cloudburst area at Lincholi in order to understand the situation.

“The state government stands fully behind the disaster-affected people and will leave no stone unturned to provide all support to them. Safety of the people and their properties is the first priority of the state government. District administration and officers concerned must ensure adequate timely restoration of the broken roads, power and drinking water supplies” said Dhami.

Around 300 roads were still blocked in different parts of the state, affecting vehicular movements and routine public life, especially in the hills. Routine life in large areas in the plains and Dehradun were marred by waterlogging and rainwater gushing in the homes. Engineers and teams of the BRO and PWD, state police and other agencies were working hard to restore the road connectivity in the hills.