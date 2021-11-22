Railways kept the wheels running during the pandemic: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today lauded Indian Railways for rising to the occasion during the Covid-19 pandemic and to “keep the wheels running and customers protected” from unprecedented challenges.

He was speaking at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station after he flagged off the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train with upgraded LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake and additional Vista-dome coaches.

Giving the instance of Covid care isolation coaches, Shramik special trains, and ‘Oxygen Expresses’, Naidu said the Indian Railways geared up its entire machinery and helped the country to effectively tackle the pandemic.

The Vice President complimented the railways for the in-house development and production of PPEs, cover-alls, hand sanitizers, and masks, and ensuring the transport of medical equipment and general goods to cities and villages.

“Due to this proactive stance, shortages of goods and food stocks have been largely minimized. Thus, the Railways have not only helped the nation to effectively tackle the pandemic but proved to be an essential lifeline in times of need,” he observed.

Recalling his close association with the city, the Vice President thanked the government and complimented the decision of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for heeding his suggestion to the Ministry to expedite the use of Vista-dome coaches on the Visakhapatnam-Araku route.

Referring to the tourism potential of the route which passes through a scenic, mountainous terrain of Eastern Ghats through many curves, tunnels, and bridges, Naidu said the 360-degree viewing system of the Vista-dome coaches will make the journey an unforgettable experience for the passengers.

Praising the city of Visakhapatnam for its cleanliness, Naidu called upon people to continue the momentum of Swachh Bharat as a people’s movement. In particular, he urged people to take responsibility and keep trains and railways stations clean.