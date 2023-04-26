Railwaymen’s forum begins centenary celebrations

The All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF), the largest organisation of railway workers in India, has begun the centenary celebrations of the Indian Railways 24 April 2023 with the illumination of offices and discussions about the history and achievements of AIRF.

The centenary year was inaugurated jointly by the general secretary of ITF and the general secretary of the AIRF. Various leaders of transport employee organisations from other countries were also present at the event.

Celebrations will be held throughout the country, and a 100th Annual Convention of All India Railwaymen’s Federation will be held in Delhi next year.

On the occasion, the organisation reiterated its restoration for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and a comprehensive struggle against the policy of privatisation and corporatisation of Indian Railways are among the organisation’s resolutions. AIRF’s assistant general secretary and other leaders were present at the event, which was watched live by the members of AIRF and its affiliated unions.